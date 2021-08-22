Yordenis Ugas beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision to keep WBA title

Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, hits Manny Pacquiao

Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas overcame Manny Pacquiao by a unanimous decision in their hastily-convened bout on Saturday night to retain his WBA welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Ugas only had 11 days’ notice to prepare to fight the Philippines great, whose scheduled contest with Errol Spence Jr had to be called off when Spence suffered a torn retina.

Despite the short preparation, Ugas did not miss a beat, with two judges scoring the fight his way 116-112 and the third 115-113.

Manny Pacquiao was beaten (John Locher/AP)

While many observers believe this might have been the last fight of Pacquiao’s decorated career, the Philippines senator said afterwards he had not yet decided whether or not to retire. Many expect Pacquiao to now enter the race to become the Philippines’ next president.

The 35-year-old Ugas threw only half as many punches as his 42-year-old opponent, but his blows were more effective and precise.