It will come – Brentford boss backs Ivan Toney to get among the goals again

Crystal Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate (left) and Brentford’s Ivan Toney battle for the ball

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “100 per cent sure” Ivan Toney will open his account in the Premier League soon.

The forward struck 31 times in the Sky Bet Championship last season to set a new record for the division, but squandered two decent opportunities during Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

While the 25-year-old again impressed with his general play at Selhurst Park, having tormented Arsenal on the opening day, the Northampton-born hitman is likely to be hard on himself following the stalemate.

Frank said: “Yeah, 100 per cent Ivan will score goals. I felt again he had a fantastic work ethic, he worked so hard under pressure and was a constant threat throughout the game.

“I know he will be tough on himself because he knows he should have scored, especially one of the big chances on the corner. That would have been a beautiful 1-0 away win but I know he will give us some goals at another time.”

Toney is looking to prove his worth in the top flight after failing to be given a genuine chance during a three-year spell at Newcastle, who signed him as a teenager from Northampton in 2015.

Loan stints at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan convinced Peterborough to bring the striker to London Road in 2018 and following a prolific spell, Brentford secured his services two seasons later.

Frank did not agree with the notion the tall attacker was too eager against Palace after he headed one close-range effort over having seen an earlier attempted header come off his shoulder.

“I don’t think he tried too hard, I don’t think so. It will come,” the Bees boss insisted.

“Sometimes we lacked a situation where we played him an even bigger chance as a finisher. Of course there were the two set-piece actions.

“He had a very decisive action where he squared it across goal in the second half and having watched it back maybe Bryan Mbeumo should be there so I think he was still very efficient. And I am 100 per cent sure he will score soon.”

Palace are also waiting for their talisman to fire after Wilfried Zaha endured a frustrating encounter against Brentford.

There were several occasions where the Ivory Coast international let his frustration be known, but he was defended by his manager.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira said: “Wilf had a good game, like the rest of the players. It is true at times we didn’t find him and maybe we didn’t give him the ball early enough to create the one v one because this is one of his strengths.

“Maybe he didn’t have the support around to link the game and that was a frustration from his side, but this is something he has to get used to.

“Since he played in the Premier League, he has been really looked at (by defenders) because of his talent.