Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet reported to be on Burnley’s radar as they look to add

Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet in action

Burnley boss Sean Dyche continues to play the waiting game in the transfer market as he looks to add to his squad.

Clarets chairman Alan Pace said last week that the club had made “multiple bids” for players, with Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet reported to be one of the targets.

Dyche signed Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey before the start of the season but it seems unlikely there will be any more new arrivals in time for Saturday’s trip to Anfield to play Liverpool.

“Not at the moment, I’m waiting on news of possible situations, but there’s nothing imminent, so I shall wait,” said Dyche, whose side began the campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

“There’s a few things we’re attempting to work on, but there’s a few things that have got away from us, so it’s the usual kind of situation.

“There’s always been an urgency to try and get players in, every manager wants their players in before the first day of pre-season, but it’s just very rarely happened here.

“In my time here, it’s usually been late in the window, usually situations have occurred, chess pieces have moved with other clubs, and the dominoes tumble to move forwards.

“Sometimes one deal knocks on, not always when it’s £100million! But that middle and lower market, so you have to keep your ear to the ground, ready for any situations that come our way.

“The club are trying to activate things, keep irons in the fire and all the rest of the jargon, but usually somewhere along the way, you have to pay the money people want, and if you don’t, you don’t get the player.”

Dyche is continuing to monitor the situation regarding winger Aaron Lennon.

The 34-year-old left Burnley in the summer of 2020 and spent last season with Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor, who he left recently.

He has been training with the Clarets and played for Dyche’s team in some behind-closed-doors games during pre-season.

“He’s just training at the moment, we’re keeping an eye on the situation, on his behalf, and our behalf,” said Dyche.

“He wanted to come in and train, obviously he was welcome, he’s played a couple of games too, so it’s done him good and us to remind ourselves of the fact he’s a good player.