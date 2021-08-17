De Gea’s drop shot and PSG’s six-a-side team – Tuesday’s sporting social

David De Gea in action for Manchester United

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17.

Football

David Beckham and Manchester United marked 25 years since *that* goal against Wimbledon.

??????. Becks scored ???? goal v Wimbledon 25 years ago today ✨#MUFC pic.twitter.com/6LJ4tNbWcM — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2021

It’s not a bad six-a-side team.

David De Gea may have a sporting future away from football.

Date and time, please! ? https://t.co/5YjuQ75yYO — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 17, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti quashed talk of Real Madrid re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano es una leyenda del Real Madrid y tiene todo mi cariño y respeto. Nunca me he planteado ficharle. Miramos hacia adelante. #HalaMadrid — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2021

Andy Robertson continued to work his way back from injury.

Tammy Abraham and Jose Mourinho embraced after the striker joined Roma.

Trevoh Chalobah wished Abraham all the best.

Good luck brother, may he guide and protect you ❤️? pic.twitter.com/laVb9XhtRZ — Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) August 17, 2021

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made an Everton fan’s day.

Love it Mike! Hope you enjoyed Saturday as much as I did?? https://t.co/z04f1pQfIT — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) August 17, 2021

Alan Shearer and Blackburn remembered Jack Walker.

Norwich recalled a Pukki party on this day two years ago.

? It was a Pukki party at Carrow Road #OnThisDay in 2019! We can't wait for more @premierleague moments like these! pic.twitter.com/d87Yj3yTBr — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 17, 2021

Liverpool looked back on a Sadio stunner.

A BIG win on the road ? Take a moment to appreciate this Sadio stunner, #OnThisDay in 2019 ? pic.twitter.com/zq7DDhszJH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2021

The King of Football Twitter.

My Twitter account got suspended because of a "Copyright infringement" what the hell is that @Twitter ? It's not like I was not the King of Football Twitter… Oh and what about the "Next time we will delete your account" don't say this kind of things please it hurts me pic.twitter.com/pPlHTtHLg0 — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) August 17, 2021

Cricket

The county game took the blame for England’s poor batting.

Check England’s batting & if you think the current county system is ok, I unfortunately completely disagree! — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) August 17, 2021

The inaugural Hundred is over for both Manchester Originals teams.

Sam Billings enjoyed it despite the Oval Invincibles men failing to progress.

As a player have loved the tournament @thehundred the standard has been brilliant & atmospheres throughout similar to international games! Initially after being hesitant the new quirks in the rules have added value imo to the format. Certainly adds another dimension to captaincy — Sam Billings (@sambillings) August 17, 2021

Rugby League

Richie Mathers urged people to vote for Rob Burrow’s documentary at the National Television Awards.

Come on let’s do this – let’s getting voting for @Rob7Burrow incredible documentary at the TV Awards.????https://t.co/8wUzNWbZI1…#rugbyleague #rugbyfamily — Richard Mathers (@RichardMathers) August 17, 2021

Paralympics

Preparations continued for Tokyo 2020.

Been a good few days of training. Focusing on completing the process 5 years in the making ??? pic.twitter.com/PK6xGP9Z7H — Ali Jawad (@AliJawad12) August 17, 2021

It’s been a long road to get to this point but buzzing to make our way in to the Paralympic Village today and get ready for #TeamIrelands arrival from tomorrow onwards. @Tokyo2020 let’s be having you ?? pic.twitter.com/TpaKSiBesU — Ciaran Flynn (@CiaranFlynn88) August 17, 2021

Hair update: it's still really big. On the plus side, the rate of expansion has slowed and it looks to be stable at this size. pic.twitter.com/kZ5spazGJ5 — Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) August 17, 2021

First gym session in the holding camp ???✌? pic.twitter.com/eThMkAwg8H — oliviabreen (@BreenOlivia) August 17, 2021

Enjoying my first few days in the holding camp at Yokohama. Looking forward to getting some more sessions in before the Paralympic village ?? pic.twitter.com/Dt3N6ngJyi — Maria Lyle ∞ (@Lyle_Maria) August 17, 2021

Taekwondo

Jade Jones was in the capital.

Boxing

Frank Bruno spent a wet Tuesday morning reminiscing about Elvis Presley’s death.

Morning its a wet one but as my mum would say "good for the garden" Cant believe yesterday was the anniversary of Elvis dying 44 years ago I can remember where I was when I was told I did not realise how big a name Elvis was until he died. Time moves too quickly have a good day pic.twitter.com/rkpZicFdbH — Frank Bruno MBE ?? (@frankbrunoboxer) August 17, 2021

UFC

Conor McGregor and son were playing golf and feeding fish.

Bio degradable yacht golf balls. With food inside. We feed you little fishes. Plankton, get that in to ya’s. pic.twitter.com/fixSbBdpvC — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Snooker

Judd Trump was back on the table.