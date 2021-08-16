Nuno admits ‘anything can happen in football’ as Harry Kane saga rumbles on

Harry Kane claps the Tottenham fans

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he expects Harry Kane to remain at the club this summer, but what might happen on transfer deadline day is out of his hands.

Kane did not feature for Spurs as they opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, who the England captain wants to join this summer.

Spurs are insistent that Kane is not for sale and the noises coming out of City are that they will not be prepared to pay the £150million-plus that would be needed to get Daniel Levy to the negotiating table.

Tottenham beat Manchester City on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane trained on his own on Sunday morning and Nuno said after the City game that he is continuing to work hard to be in a position to help the team.

The 28-year-old on Monday was named in Spurs’ 25-man squad for the Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira, though all first-teamers except Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier were included.

With the transfer window shutting in two weeks it is looking increasingly likely that Kane will stay at Spurs, but Nuno knows there is time for that to change.

“We have our squad, we have our Spurs players,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We have to commit them but we have to know that 31st of August is sometimes not in your hands. All the managers in the Premier League have the same feeling that I have – trying to finish the window and settle down.

“Harry is [training] with us, he worked on Sunday morning and he’s getting ready to help the team.