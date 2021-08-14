What will Raphael Varane bring to Manchester United?

Raphael Varane

France defender Raphael Varane has finalised his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what qualities the 28-year-old will bring to Old Trafford.

Experience

Varane has 79 caps for France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Varane joined Real in 2011 from French club Lens and has a wealth of experience, going on to make over 300 appearances for the club, many alongside Sergio Ramos. He has 79 caps for France and played in all four matches at Euro 2020 where they reached the last 16.

Winning mentality

The defender won 18 trophies at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

The numbers certainly stack up. Since joining Real, Varane has won 18 major honours including three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey title, four UEFA Champions League titles and four FIFA Club World Cup titles. He was also a World Cup winner with France in 2018.

Defensive rock

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made strengthening the centre of his side’s defence a priority once an agreement had been struck for England winger Jadon Sancho. The feeling at Old Trafford is that Harry Maguire needs a solid, long-term partner at the back and Varane fits the bill.

A touch of Rio

Rio Ferdinand was a huge favourite at United (Adam Davy/PA)

When Rio Ferdinand left Manchester United he left a void in their defence that has never really been filled since. Part of what made the England international such an elite central defender was his playing style, his ability to dominate forwards while simultaneously being composed, elegant and controlled in possession. Varane can bring that style back to Old Trafford.

Seal of approval

Cristiano Ronaldo and Varane were team-mates at Real (Nick Potts/PA)