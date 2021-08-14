Manchester United confirm signing of Raphael Varane on four-year deal

Raphael Varane has signed a four-year contract with Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

After announcing a deal had been struck to sign the France international on July 27, the completion of the 28-year-old’s signing has been delayed due to the need for a visa, isolation and medical.

Such delays meant Varane missed Saturday’s clash with rivals Leeds, but United announced just before kick-off that he had signed a four-year deal.

Varane said: “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.

“Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years.

“Raphael is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is.

“We have great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group.

“He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players.