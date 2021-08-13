Football rumours: Manchester City ready to pay £127m for Harry Kane

Harry Kane/ Philippe Coutinho

What the papers say

Manchester City are ready to pay £127m for Harry Kane, according to The Guardian. The paper says City bosses are waiting for an indication from Tottenham that a deal could be done, but the fee is less than the £150m which is believed to be the amount that could bring chairman Daniel Levy to the table.

The Liverpool Echo reports Philippe Coutinho could be set for a return to Anfield. The midfielder has floundered since joining Barcelona in 2018, with the club desperate to offload his contract to aid their financial struggles. Recent speculation has linked the 29-year-old with a bargain-price move to Liverpool where he first rose to prominence, though a number of other Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in a transfer.

The Daily Express says Tottenham are considering a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres. Spurs are believed to view the 24-year-old as a quality replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who recently departed the club for Qatari side Al-Duhail.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to let 19-year-old forward Amad Diallo go out on loan this summer. Diallo has only made eight appearances since joining United from Atalanta in January, and the arrival of Jadon Sancho means manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a wealth of options up-front.

Social media round-up

Arsenal make U-turn on Aaron Ramsdale transfer after pivotal meeting forces rethink | #AFChttps://t.co/LHoYZzOsDF pic.twitter.com/tMvDz6pPxp — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) August 12, 2021

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: AS reports Paris St Germain will look to sign the Juventus forward next year if Kylian Mbappe departs for Real Madrid.

Jeremy Doku: Liverpool are monitoring the Rennes forward, according to Voetbal24.