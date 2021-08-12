Johanna Konta pulls out of Montreal following knee injury

Johanna Konta has been hit by injury in Canada

Johanna Konta’s frustrating summer appears to have taken another turn for the worse after she withdrew from the National Bank Open in Montreal.

The British number one was due to face American 15th seed Coco Gauff for a place in the quarter-finals on Thursday but pulled out due to a knee injury.

Konta had been hoping for a prolonged run at the WTA Tour event after missing both Wimbledon and the Olympics.

Johanna Konta has withdrawn from Montreal due to a left knee injury. Coco Gauff advances to the quarterfinals via walkover, will face either Kvitova or Giorgi.#OBN21 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 12, 2021

The 30-year-old was unable to play at the All England Club after being deemed a close contact of someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. She then contracted coronavirus herself and was unable to travel to Tokyo.

Her return to action in Canada had been going well and she reached the third round by battling back from a set down to beat third seed Elina Svitolina on Wednesday.