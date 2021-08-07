Today at the Games: Galal Yafai grabs boxing gold and Tom Daley bags bronze

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games â Day Fifteen

Galal Yafai won boxing gold for Great Britain after victory over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old won the men’s flyweight final after a split decision in Tokyo on Saturday to help make it Team GB’s best boxing haul for over a century.

Tom Daley followed up by taking bronze in a high quality men’s 10 metres platform final to take Britain’s medals tally to 60 – only five short of their London 2021 haul.

Here, the PA news agency breaks down everything you need to know about Saturday’s events.

What’s happened?

Yafai floored his opponent in the opening round with a straight left and edged a high-octane contest to secure the verdict.

It concluded a stunning run of form for the Birmingham boxer, who was competing in his second Olympics having lost his second bout at Rio 2016.

All five of the judges gave Paalam the last round of the contest but Yafai had built up enough of a lead to secure the win on four of the five judges’ cards.

Daley, who won gold earlier in the Games alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised competition, led at the halfway stage after the 10m platform final after three successive 90-plus points scores.

He dipped below that standard of excellence with an 80.5 from his armstand back three somersaults with pike, which saw him slip off the pace.

Daley rallied in his last two dives but an overall score of 548.25 was only good enough for a third-place finish as Cao Yuan (582.35) took the gold medal, with Chinese compatriot Yang Jian (580.4) collecting silver.

In the women’s marathon Steph Twell came 68th in two hours 53.26 minutes, just ahead of Jess Coulson with Stephanie Davis 39th in two hours 36.33 minutes. Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir took gold.

What’s still to come?

Great Britain’s Tom Daley qualified fourth for the final. (Adam Davy/PA)

Matt Walls is aiming to add to his omnium gold in the madison with Ethan Hayter while James Cooke and Joseph Choong are involved in the concluding day of the men’s modern pentathlon.

Holly Smith, Harry Charles and Ben Maher compete in the jumping team final in the equestrian from 1100 and the athletics continues this afternoon at the Olympic Stadium.

Morgan Lake starts the high jump final at 1135, Jessica Judd and Eilish McColgan compete in the women’s 10,000m final at 1145, while Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman and Jake Heyward run in the men’s 1500m final at around 1240.

Great Britain also go in the men’s 4x400m relay final at 1350, while Brazil face Spain in the gold medal match in the football in Yokohama.

Social media moment

My lil brothers Olympic champion @galalyafai yesssssssss ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/fW69pWeXmd — Gamal Yafai (@Gamal_yafai) August 7, 2021