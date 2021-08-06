On this day in 2006: Jenson Button takes first win of his Formula One career

Jenson Button

Jenson Button finally won his first Formula One race at the 113th attempt with victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix on this day in 2006.

The Englishman recovered from an engine penalty which left him way down the grid in 14th place at the Hungaroring to battle a sodden circuit.

Button won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix to register his first Formula One victory at the 113th attempt (Tom Hevezi/PA)

He became the first British winner since David Coulthard three years previously.

In a chaotic race Button emerged unscathed after 70 mesmerising, manic laps which saw world championship rivals Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso both retire.

Happy Birthday, @JensonButton ? We're not sure any present will be as good as this one, your very first #F1 win ?? pic.twitter.com/DqSQwhcEHn — Formula 1 (@F1) January 19, 2020

Button said: “It is great to get that first win after so long. It’s a great feeling for myself and the team.