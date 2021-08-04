Tottenham fans survey shows 94 per cent unhappy with club’s performance

Tottenham fans are unhappy with how the club is being run, according to a survey

Ninety-four per cent of Tottenham fans are unhappy with the club’s performance on the pitch, an annual survey conducted by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) shows.

Spurs, who fired Jose Mourinho in April, finished seventh in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the Europa Conference League, and extended their trophy drought to 13 years after more disappointment in the cup competitions.

The results of the survey, which was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are in stark comparison to 2019 when 92 per cent of fans were satisfied with how things were going on the pitch after the recent run to the Champions League final.

The dissatisfaction of the 8,358 people surveyed extended to off-field matters as well and 75 per cent said they felt owners ENIC’s stewardship had declined over the last year, with 77 per cent not having confidence in the long-term strategy.

Some of the reasons for the discontent were the club’s involvement in the European Super League, the lack of investment in the first-team squad, the failure to build on Mauricio Pochettino’s achievements and the handling of Mourinho’s sacking and the subsequent search for a new manager. Nuno Espirito Santo was finally appointed 72 days later.

The criticism will come as no surprise for the club following protests at the end of last season against ENIC’s ownership and the reign of chairman Daniel Levy.