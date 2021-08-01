Today at the Games: Charlotte Worthington grabs BMX freestyle gold for GB

Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington with her gold medal following victory in the women's BMX freestyle final

Great Britain enjoyed more BMX success on Sunday morning in Tokyo as Charlotte Worthington emulated Beth Shriever by winning gold.

This time it came in the inaugural freestyle competition, with Declan Brooks taking bronze in the men’s event, while the final morning of swimming brought a record eighth medal for Britain in the men’s 4×100 metres medley relay.

The quartet of Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott claimed silver behind the United States, with Scott becoming the first British athlete in any sport to win four medals at one Olympics.

Great Britain’s (left-right) Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty after winning the silver medal in the men’s 4x100m medley relay (Joe Giddens/PA)

Here the PA news agency takes a look at what has happened so far and what might happen next.

What’s happened so far?

Declan Brooks claimed Britain’s fourth BMX medal with freestyle bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Worthington was well down the field after falling on her first run but nailed the second, landing the first ever 360 backflip to be performed in a women’s competition to earn a monster score of 97.50, which proved to be untouchable. It was a ninth gold medal for Britain, and was swiftly followed by a bronze for Brooks, who also improved on his second run. It has been a brilliant Olympics for Britain in the pool, with a final tally of four golds, three silvers and a bronze, surpassing the seven medals won in 1908.

Abigail Irozuru leaps into the long jump final (Martin Rickett/PA)

At Sea Forest Park, Britain are in a superb position in equestrian eventing, leading the team competition by a huge margin and with Oliver Townend heading the field in the individual event ahead of the show jumping. In boxing, Ben Whittaker edged into the men’s light-heavyweight final while Pat McCormack will fight for welterweight gold after his scheduled semi-final opponent withdrew through injury. Super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke is guaranteed a bronze after his opponent was disqualified.

Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 1, 2021

Simone Biles, meanwhile, has pulled out of another individual gymnastics final, this time the floor, leaving the beam as her only potential opportunity. At the Olympics Stadium, Abigail Irozuru and Jazmin Sawyers both reached the long jump final while Lizzie Bird became the first British woman to make a steeplechase final.

What’s coming up?

Training done ??? pic.twitter.com/jwUeowfLMO — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) July 31, 2021

Another big night at the Olympics Stadium will see British trio Zharnel Hughes, CJ Ujah and Reece Prescod all bid to reach the 100m final, where Trayvon Bromell of the US and Canadian Andre De Grasse are the favourites, at 13.50 BST, while Tom Gale competes in the high jump final. Elliot Giles and Daniel Rowden run in the 800m semi-finals. The individual gymnastics finals begin this evening with Max Whitlock defending his pommel horse title at 10.41. Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy are both in contention in the final round of the men’s golf, while Great Britain take on India in the men’s hockey quarter-finals at 13.00. The men’s tennis final features Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee.

