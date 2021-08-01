Duncan Scott takes record for most medals at an Olympics by a British athlete

Duncan Scott made British history on Sunday morning (Joe Giddens/PA)

Duncan Scott has become the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympics.

The Scot won gold in the men’s 4×200 metres relay and silver in the 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley and 4×100 metres medley relay.

A number of British Olympians have won a hat-trick of gongs at one Games this century and, here, the PA news agency looks at those the 24-year-old has leapfrogged with his feat at Tokyo 2020.

Adam Peaty and James Guy – Tokyo 2020

Adam Peaty has won three golds at Tokyo 2020 (Adam Davy/PA)

Peaty and Guy technically have not been overtaken in the list as they won their third medals at the same time as Scott made history in the men’s 4x100m medley relay. It has been quite the Games for Peaty. He retained his 100m breaststroke title in style and was part of the group that set a new world record in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final. Guy was a winner in the relay events of the men’s 4x200m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley.

Max Whitlock – Rio 2016

Max Whitlock collected Britain’s first Olympic gymnastics gold five years ago (David Davies/PA)

Armed with two bronzes from London 2012, he claimed a third at the outset in Brazil in the men’s all-round gymnastics event, Britain’s first medal in this discipline for 108 years. Later on in the Games, the then 24-year-old from Hertfordshire made further history by topping the podium in the individual floor exercise, the first time his nation had won Olympic gymnastics gold. Britain did not have to wait much longer for a second one as within two hours Whitlock triumphed in the pommel horse, edging out team-mate Louis Smith.

Jason Kenny – Rio 2016

Jason Kenny has won six Olympic golds – the joint most won by a Briton (David Davies/PA)

The publicity-shy Kenny was already a three-time Olympic champion, with a silver to boot, when he stepped off the plane in South America in an attempt to add to his legacy. Alongside Philip Hindes and Callum Skinner, the Manchester cyclist, then 29, claimed victory in the men’s team sprint. Kenny then overcame Skinner in the final of the individual sprint before more success in the Keirin, his sixth Olympic gold, joining Sir Chris Hoy as the joint most successful competitors among Britons at a Games.

Chris Hoy – Beijing 2008

Chris Hoy won three golds in China 13 years ago (Steve Parsons/Pool/PA)

Hoy emulated Henry Taylor’s 1908 feat of winning three golds at an individual Games and at the same time became Scotland’s most successful Olympian. Cycling alongside Kenny and Jamie Staff, the Edinburgh rider eased to gold in the men’s team sprint before defeating Team GB stablemate Ross Edgar in the Keirin. Another compatriot stood in his way in the shape of Kenny in the individual sprint but Hoy ultimately prevailed. He added another two golds at London 2012 before retiring from competitive cycling the following year.

Bradley Wiggins – Athens 2004

Bradley Wiggins – Athens 2004