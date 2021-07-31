Karriss Artingstall takes featherweight bronze after losing semi-final fight

Great Britain’s Karriss Artingstall took featherweight bronze in Tokyo after losing her semi-final

Karriss Artingstall claimed Olympic bronze in the women’s featherweight category after being narrowly outpointed by Japan’s Sena Irie in their semi-final at the Kokugikan Arena.

Artingstall had guaranteed a podium position with a razor-thin points win over Australia’s Skye Nicolson last time out but the Briton found herself on the wrong end of a split decision defeat this time.

She lost the first round to her busier opponent on all five of the judges’ scorecards before bouncing back with more aggression in the second, and four of the five officials had it level going into the last three minutes.