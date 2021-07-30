Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a ‘no-brainer’ to pen new Liverpool deal

Trent Alexander-Arnold playing at Anfield

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a “no-brainer” to sign a contract extension at the club.

The PA news agency understands the England international and Reds academy graduate has committed to a new four-year deal.

He has already won the Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup and the 22-year-old said he was “living the dream”.

Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025 ?? pic.twitter.com/7d8fLMv8Hc — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 30, 2021

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“The state the club is in and where I’m at in my career is always a good option for me.

“To extend and make sure I’m here longer is always a good thing. I’m made up.

“It’s the only club I’ve ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

“It’s a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here.

“It’s not too often (I think about it) but I think I’ve achieved so much, I’ve achieved so many dreams and goals that I never actually thought I would. I live the dream every day really.