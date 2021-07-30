Boost for Great Britain in final rowing event as men’s eight team take bronze

@VickyThornleyGB has left everything out on the water there and despite a late charge, it's not quite enough to overcome the Austrian sculler, Magdalena Lobnig, for the final podium spot.

It's the highest ever finish for a #TeamGB W1x at the Olympics ?#Olympics #GBRowingTeam pic.twitter.com/5HlSowdb28

— British Rowing (@BritishRowing) July 30, 2021