BMX stars celebrate as Team GB collect more medals – Friday’s sporting social

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate on the track

Olympics

What a morning for Team GB.

???? British record for @Dunks_Scott! ⏱️?? Leaving everything on the line, he lowers the mark to 1⃣:5⃣5⃣.2⃣8⃣ in the 200m Individual Medley for his third medal of the Games so far. #TeamGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/f9MKoPScbf — British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 30, 2021

Olympic medal = secured ✅@PatMcCormack14 becomes @TeamGB’s second #Tokyo2020 boxing medal winner. ??? He advanced to the semi-finals with a ? guaranteed but ? still to box for! ?#TeamGB#TeamGBBoxing? pic.twitter.com/kENlB9EcWv — GB Boxing (@gbboxing) July 30, 2021

RESULT: @BenGWhittaker ?? IS AN OLYMPIC MEDALLIST! ?? He BEATS Keno Machado ?? via split decision (3:2) meaning he will compete in the light-heavyweight semi-final and will leave Tokyo with no less than a bronze medal! ? What an achievement – congrats, Ben! ❤️#TeamGBBoxing pic.twitter.com/QfVQSKiNKt — GB Boxing (@gbboxing) July 30, 2021

Praise from the PM.

Congratulations to Beth Shriever on winning @TeamGB’s first ever gold in BMX racing, and well done to Kye Whyte for taking silver. #TeamGB #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/je32g4lUy3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 30, 2021

Tom Pidcock showed the pain behind the medals.

Instagram Vs reality pic.twitter.com/4ndyi2H5jd — Tom Pidcock (@Tompid) July 30, 2021

Laura Muir made her way to Tokyo.

Belinda Bencic is a double Olympic medallist.

Liam Gallagher was impressed with the BMX.

Respect to all BMX folk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2021

Bethany Shriever what a ledge well done LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2021

Bianca Walkden showed her appreciation to her coach.

Shane Lowry was looking forward to the weekend in Tokyo.

On to the weekend ??☘️ pic.twitter.com/s6X7rSkiu7 — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 30, 2021

Football

A day to remember.

Raphael Varane said goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of his move to Manchester United.

A new chapter for Ben White.

My new home. Can’t wait to get started @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/nogIVP8Fcj — Benjamin White (@ben6white) July 30, 2021

A new deal for Trent.

Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025 ?? pic.twitter.com/7d8fLMv8Hc — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 30, 2021

Daniel Sturridge met an old friend.

Was good to catch up with my bro @JHenderson in Mallorca. Banter was flying as usual. Genuinely miss these vibes, we used to sit next to each other at training and the stadium.Special player and leader for @LFC . Bro 4 life ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/PlptMTI2hW — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 30, 2021

How do you unveil a new kit? Well Manchester United got John Cooper Clarke to write a poem about it!

Newcastle released their new away kit.

Alan Shearer went back through the archives.

Twenty five years ago today!???‍♂️ Toon Toon ⚫️⚪️ #9 pic.twitter.com/i5kFZOvPHd — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 30, 2021

Sergio Aguero watched the sun go down.

Romelu Lukaku was tuned in to the NBA draft.

Liverpool’s players took a dip.

Cricket

An England great celebrated his birthday.

Formula One

Lando Norris was set for action in Hungary.

As was world championship leader Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was checking his options.

Boxing

Deontay Wilder had a message for Tyson Fury.

Luke Campbell called it a day.

It’s been a blast, thank you. ‘Retirement statement’ pic.twitter.com/uNi2Ab86QK — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) July 30, 2021

Happy retirement to my pal @luke11campbell. Well done on an unbelievable career! Olympic champion for life! ? pic.twitter.com/M4DgRzdSDC — Thomas Stalker (@ThomasStalker1) July 30, 2021

MMA