BMX riders make history and more success for Scott – British medallists in Tokyo

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate

Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Swimmers Duncan Scott and Luke Greenbank took silver and bronze respectively in the pool, Bryony Page claimed a bronze on the trampoline and the men’s eight rowing crew also finished third.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Friday’s action at Tokyo 2020.

Gold 6, Silver 9, Bronze 9. Total 24.

Gold

Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing



Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Silver

Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing



Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley



Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)

Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Favourite Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bronze

Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline



Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke



Day seven, men’s eight rowing



Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day four, gymnastics, women’s final

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage

Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg