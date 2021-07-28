Ireland secure bronze medal in women’s four rowing

The Irish women's four look delighted after winning bronze

Ireland won their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze for the women’s four at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The quartet of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty held off the British boat to finish third behind Australia and the Netherlands.

They are the first female rowers to win an Olympic medal for Ireland, and Lambe cited the influence of the silver won by Gary and Paul O’Donovan in the lightweight doubles sculls in Rio.

Our Olympic Medalists! First female athletes to win an Olympic Medal in rowing for Ireland ???? History has been made by this incredible crew ??#wearerowingireland pic.twitter.com/QIsVMX09jE — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) July 28, 2021

She said: “It really means a lot. In Ireland, rowing’s really coming up now as a sport and it was groundbreaking in 2016 when the O’Donovan brothers got the silver medal and now to be part of that and building on that is just incredible, especially for women’s rowing.”

Ireland have another medal chance with double world champion Sanita Puspure through to the semi-finals of the singles sculls, and Keogh hailed the strength of the women’s team.

She said: “It’s a big boat that we’re fielding, it’s not just a pair or a single. The fact that we do have a large women’s squad and we’re able to put out multiple boats I think is quite an achievement for us as well.”