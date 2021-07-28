Charlotte Dujardin makes history with sixth podium – British medallists in Tokyo

Charlotte Dujardin’s bronze in the individual dressage on Wednesday saw her lead the way as Team GB’s most decorated female Olympian with six medals.
Tom Dean also became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold at a single Olympics in 113 years, while the men’s quadruple sculls claimed a silver.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.
Gold 5, Silver 6, Bronze 5. Total 16.
Gold
Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay
Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving
Silver
Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls
Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Bronze
Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage
Day four, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, gymnastics, women’s final
Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg
Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg