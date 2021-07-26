Alex Yee takes silver in men’s triathlon as Jonny Brownlee finishes fifth

Alex Yee, right, after the swimming

Alex Yee continued Great Britain’s run of success in Olympic triathlon with a silver medal on his debut behind Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt.

The 23-year-old was looking to follow in the footsteps of Alistair Brownlee by making it three successive British victories at the Games but it was Blummenfelt who proved the strongest on the run at Odaiba Marine Park.