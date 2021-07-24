Lions prop Wyn Jones out of first Test against South Africa with shoulder injury

Wyn Jones ha sustained a shoulder injury and misses the first Test against South Africa

The British and Irish Lions have suffered a setback just hours before their first Test against South Africa with prop Wyn Jones ruled out of the Cape Town Stadium clash by a shoulder problem.

Jones suffered the injury during training on Thursday and is replaced in the front row by Rory Sutherland, who is promoted from the bench with Mako Vunipola filling the vacant replacement’s spot.

“It’s really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight’s game,” head coach Warren Gatland said.

Team News ? Wyn Jones has been replaced by Rory Sutherland. Mako Vunipola comes on to the bench. Read more below ? #LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 24, 2021