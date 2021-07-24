Alex Telles injury gives Manchester United cause for concern

Alex Telles could miss the start of the season with an ankle injury

Manchester United defender Alex Telles could miss the start of the season after suffering an ankle injury.

The Brazilian left-back sustained the problem during the club’s training camp in Surrey this week and has returned home, missing Saturday’s friendly with QPR.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who signed a new contract, said on the club’s official website: “Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he’ll be out for a few weeks.

ℹ An update on @AT13Oficial from the boss.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2021

“We’re hoping that it’s not going to be too bad but he’ll be out for a little while.”

Telles looks set to miss next week’s friendlies against Brentford and Preston, with another warm-up match against Everton on 7 August.