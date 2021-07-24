Adam Peaty shows Olympic title defence credentials with dominant victory in heat

Adam Peaty eased into the semi-finals of the men's 100 metres breaststroke (Adam Davy/PA)

Adam Peaty underlined his status as the overwhelming favourite to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title by cruising into the semi-finals of the men’s 100 metres breaststroke.

The 26-year-old from Uttoxeter prevailed in his heat in 57.56 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the quickest time of anyone to compete in the event on Saturday night and the eighth fastest of all time over the distance.