On this day in 2016: David Moyes replaced Sam Allardyce as Sunderland boss

David Moyes was appointed as manager of Sunderland on this day in 2016.

The north east club, then in the Premier League, turned to the former Everton and Manchester United boss after Sam Allardyce left to take over the England national team.

Moyes, 53, agreed a four-year deal to take on a job he hoped would revive his career after a troubled three years since leaving Goodison Park.

Sunderland hoped Moyes (right) could lead a revival after narrowly avoided relegation the previous season (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Scot saw the strong reputation he built up during his solid 11-year tenure with the Toffees shattered during an inglorious 10-month spell as Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement at Old Trafford. He then lasted just a year in his next job at Real Sociedad.

Sunderland chairman Ellis Short said Moyes was “by far and away first choice” for the position.

“He is a man whose football pedigree speaks for itself and is someone I have long admired,” he added.

Moyes himself said he was “relishing the challenge and excited by the opportunity” and that he would “look forward to continuing the good work done by Sam”.

Allardyce had been brought in the previous October to ensure top-flight survival after a poor start to the season. He achieved that but only in the penultimate game of the season.

Moyes endured a difficult season at the Stadium of Light that ended in relegation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Any hopes Moyes could lead the Black Cats into a great new era were quickly dispelled as another turbulent campaign unfolded. It ended in relegation and Moyes resigned soon after.

Sunderland were relegated again the following year and are now preparing for their fourth successive campaign in League One.