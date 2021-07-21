Japan defeats Australia in women’s softball as Tokyo Olympics begin

A Japan player slides onto base as an Australia player catches the softball

The delayed Tokyo Olympics got under way a year late on Wednesday with victory for Japan’s women’s softball team over Australia in Fukushima.

The coronavirus pandemic is still casting a long shadow over the Games despite the postponement and an opening event that was supposed to provide a boost to Fukushima a decade after its nuclear disaster was played in an empty arena.

But it was a winning start nonetheless for the hosts, who emerged 8-1 victors after five innings.

Back in business! ? After helping Japan ?? secure #softball gold at Beijing 2008, Ueno Yukiko leads the host nation to an opening victory over Australia ?? at #Tokyo2020. ?#StrongerTogether #Olympics pic.twitter.com/F897GgVULt — Olympics (@Olympics) July 21, 2021

Japan won gold the last time softball was in the Olympics in 2008 and will be targeting a repeat, with the sport not on the roster for the Paris Games in 2024.