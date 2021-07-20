On this day in 2012: Man Utd confirm offer for Arsenal captain Robin Van Persie

Robin Van Persie, left, signed for Manchester United under manager Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2012

Sir Alex Ferguson confirmed Manchester United had made a bid for Arsenal captain Robin Van Persie on this day in 2012.

Reports earlier in the day suggested United, Premier League champions Manchester City and Italian giants Juventus had each submitted offers for the Holland forward.

In-demand Van Persie had been named PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the 2011-12 season after scoring 30 Premier League goals for the Gunners to claim the Golden Boot.

Who needs Batman when you've got Robin?#OnThisDay in 2012, @ManUtd signed van Persie ? pic.twitter.com/yZ97M8lWBv — Premier League (@premierleague) August 17, 2018

“Obviously Arsenal have given out the fact that we’ve made a bid for him,” said then United boss Ferguson.

“There are other clubs interested in the player. We’ve shown an interest and that’s where we’re at at the moment.”

Van Persie completed the move just under a month later for a fee of around £24million, signing a four-year deal at Old Trafford having just turned 29.

He left Emirates Stadium as the eighth-highest scorer in Arsenal’s history – 132 goals in 278 games – after announcing he would not be extending a contract which had just one year remaining.

Robin Van Persie, right, scored a hat-trick as Manchester United sealed the 2011-12 Premier League title with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Dutchman maintained his prolific form with United, retaining the Golden Boot after firing the club to the title in his first season by registering 26 times in the top flight, including a memorable volley against Aston Villa as part of a hat-trick which secured top spot with four games to spare.

In total, he scored 58 times in 105 outings during three seasons in Manchester before moving to Turkish side Fenerbahce in 2015 and then returning to first club Feyenoord in January 2018 ahead of retiring a year later.