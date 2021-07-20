Milner’s presenting woes and McGregor’s new yacht – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Paul Scholes was back in training and Jason Roy got used to his blond hair.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 20.

Football

Gary Lineker will be quaking in his boots!

Roy Keane headed home.

Paul Scholes trained in the heat.

The Messis enjoyed their holiday.

Davinson Sanchez celebrated his wedding anniversary.

Romelu Lukaku mixed business with pleasure.

Jude Bellingham relaxed.

And laughed.

Everton signed a new winger.

While Andros Townsend’s new team-mate showed off his wardrobe.

Wesley Fofana loved the weather.

Olympics

Preparations continued for Tokyo 2020.

Some of the British team were still travelling.

MMA

A new yacht for Conor McGregor?

Boxing

Anthony Joshua’s next fight was announced.

Cricket

Jason Roy’s blond hair could be here to stay.

Formula One

Damon Hill looked back on the weekend at Silverstone.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic reflected on his Wimbledon victory.

