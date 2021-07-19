Football rumours: Arsenal face fight for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli impressed for Italy at Euro 2020

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay Sassuolo’s £34million asking price for Italy’s Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli. However, the Sun says the 23-year-old midfielder would prefer to join Juventus while the Telegraph claims Locatelli is keen to play Champions League football next season, which is not in the Gunners’ favour.

Mikel Arteta’s men are seemingly close to landing Brighton defender Ben White and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The Telegraph reports Arsenal have agreed a £50m deal for England defender White, who will commit to a contract running until 2026 once he returns from holiday. The paper states Belgium Under-21 international Lokonga is also on his way to north London for a fee of €17.5m (£15m) plus €4.5m (£3.85m) in potential add-ons.

The Express says Brighton will use some of their windfall from the White deal to tempt Celtic into selling French striker Odsonne Edouard, 23.

Chelsea have offered 20-year-old England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich in a swap deal for the German club’s 25-year-old French winger Kingsley Coman, according to L’Equipe.

The Mirror reports Everton are closing in on a deal for winger Andros Townsend, who is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace, and also says new boss Rafael Benitez is pursuing Bayer Leverkusen wide-man Demarai Gray. The Sun adds that Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is close to switching to Goodison Park.

Manchester United are the main interested party in England defender Kieran Trippier but Atletico Madrid want to keep hold of their man, according to AS.

Players to watch

Alexandre Lacazette: The Mirror says Arsenal are looking to sell the 30-year-old French striker in order to fund potential summer business.

Denzel Dumfries: Inter Milan want to sign the Holland international from PSV Eindhoven but can only afford to commit to a loan deal, according to Calciomercato.