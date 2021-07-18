Milwaukee Bucks edge closer to NBA title

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their second NBA championship after edging out the Phoenix Suns 123-119.

The Bucks lost the first two of their best-of-seven series but took the next couple on their home court, and impressed in Arizona to give them a chance to seal the title in front of their own fans.

Phoenix started as the better side, holding a double-digit lead early and going on to outscore the Bucks 37-21 in the first quarter.

But Milwaukee hit back in the next 12 minutes putting on 43 to make it 64-61 in their favour at the half.

The Bucks looked to be in the driving seat from there on, as they amassed a lead of 13 with three minutes left to play in the third.

Phoenix refused to be downed, with Devin Booker (40 points) and Chris Paul (21) keeping the Suns in the game, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a trio of late free throws which could have seen the Bucks home and hosed.