Chelsea bid farewell to Milan-bound Olivier Giroud – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Fikayo Tomori welcomed his former team-mate to San Siro.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 17.

Football

Fikayo Tomori welcomed former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud to AC Milan.

Chelsea said goodbye to the Frenchman.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was on target.

Leeds finally returned to the Premier League a year ago today.

Ferran Torres was doing his bit for the environment.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not interested in a haircut.

Jesse Lingard was back in Manchester United training.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was loving his work.

The Barmy Army imagined.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton loved his new head gear.

Lando Norris was in the zone at Silverstone.

MMA

There is only one Conor McGregor!

Olympics

Olympians continued their prep.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas took a trip down memory lane.

Boxing

Fight Camp got closer.

