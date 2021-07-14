Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signs five-year deal at Paris St Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma (centre) was named Euro 2020's player of the tournament

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has signed for Paris St Germain on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins PSG after reaching the end of his contract with AC Milan, with whom he had been since 2013.

Donnarumma was handed his Milan debut aged 16 in 2015 and ended up making over 200 Serie A appearances for them.

Confirmation of his move to PSG comes three days on from Donnarumma, holder of 33 senior caps, helping Italy win Euro 2020 and being named player of the tournament.

His efforts included keeping three clean sheets and saving one penalty in the shootout in the semi-finals against Spain and then two more in the one that settled Sunday’s final as the Azzurri got the better of England at Wembley.

Donnarumma said in quotes on PSG’s official website: “I am very happy to be part of this great club that is Paris St Germain.

“I feel ready to take on this new challenge, and continue to grow here. With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and give joy to the supporters.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalties as Italy beat England in Sunday’s shootout (Mike Egerton/PA)

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “We are pleased to welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris St Germain.

“We congratulate him on his victory at Euro 2020, and his title as the best player of the competition.