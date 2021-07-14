5 of the best Formula One races at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton (centre) celebrates his victory on the podium in 2017

The Formula One circus this week heads to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at five of the best F1 races at Silverstone.

1987

Nigel Mansell on his way to victory at the 1987 British Grand Prix (PA)

Nigel Mansell was forced to pit for a new set of tyres after reporting vibrations on his Williams. With 30 laps remaining he was the best part of half a minute behind his team-mate and fierce rival Nelson Piquet.

The chase appeared impossible but, spurred on by his home crowd, Mansell smashed the lap record on nine occasions before catching and passing Piquet after an exquisite move at Stowe with only two laps left.

The home crowd were euphoric and Mansell responded by leaping out of his Williams and kissing the tarmac.

1994

Damon Hill celebrates after winning a controversial British GP (David Jones/PA)

Michael Schumacher illegally overtook pole-sitter Damon Hill on the parade lap and was punished with a stop-and-go penalty, which he ignored.

A black flag was issued which should have resulted in Schumacher’s instant disqualification. But the German kept driving before serving his earlier stop-and-go punishment on lap 27.

Hill went on to claim a crucial victory and was presented with the winner’s trophy by Princess Diana. Schumacher finished second, but he was disqualified for ignoring the black flag and subsequently handed a two-race ban.

1998

Michael Schumacher won the 1998 British Grand Prix in the pit-lane (Phil Noble/PA)

Schumacher was at the centre of controversy again four years later after winning the race while stationary in the pit-lane.

Mika Hakkinen had led from the start, but as the rain fell and conditions deteriorated, the Finn lost control of his McLaren and spun. The safety car was deployed, and while Hakkinen remained in the race, he had sustained damage to his front wing. His 40-second lead was wiped out and Schumacher looked odds-on to win.

However, Schumacher had illegally passed Alexander Wurz under a yellow flag, which resulted in a stop-and-go penalty. But the haphazard stewards only announced his punishment with two laps left.

At the end of the final lap, Schumacher entered the pits to serve his penalty, but had already crossed the start-finish line and won the race. The bizarre result stood despite McLaren’s protests.

2003

Rubens Barrichello claimed the greatest victory of his career in an all-time F1 classic.

The Ferrari driver started from pole but slipped to eighth after a safety car was deployed when a protester stormed the track along the 200mph Hangar Straight.

But Barrichello carved his way back through the field before executing a wonderful move on McLaren’s Kimi Raikkonen on lap 42 to claim the lead, and ultimately, the race victory.

2008

Lewis Hamilton drove superbly to win the 2008 British GP (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton arrived at his home race fourth in the drivers’ standings but left on top after storming to victory in one of his outstanding performances.