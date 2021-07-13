UEFA opens disciplinary investigation into chaotic Wembley scenes at Euros final

People attempted to force their way into Wembley without tickets for Sunday's final

UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into the chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Individuals without tickets breached security at Wembley, and Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said on Monday that a full review would take place into what had happened.

He accused “drunken yobs” of trying to force their way into the stadium without tickets.

A UEFA statement on Tuesday afternoon read: “In accordance with Article 31(4) DR, a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium.”