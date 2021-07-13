Football rumours: Chelsea preparing huge offer for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland/ Raphael Varane

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Erling Haaland, with Blues bosses believed to be preparing a massive bid for the 20-year-old. The Daily Star, citing a report from former Norway striker Jan Age Fjortoft, says Chelsea are set to lodge a bid for Haaland which is big enough to bring Borussia Dortmund to the table. The German club are reluctant to let him go, but would give serious thought to an offer in the region of £150m, which would be a Premier League transfer record if a deal were to be completed.

Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to the Manchester Evening News. United are believed to be on the verge of meeting the 28-year-old France international’s demands, with a deal expected to be finalised within the next few weeks.

The Metro reports Hector Bellerin has informed Arsenal bosses of his intention to leave the club in the summer. The 26-year-old Spanish defender, who has been with the club since 2013, is hopeful of a switch to Inter Milan.

Manchester City have ruled out a move for Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann, according to the Daily Express. England captain Harry Kane is believed to have leapfrogged Griezmann on manager Pep Guardiola’s wishlist for Sergio Aguero’s replacement.

The Daily Mirror says Manchester City and Wolves are both chasing the signature of 23-year-old Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

Gabriel Jesus: Juventus are targeting the Manchester City striker in a bid to boost their offensive firepower, according to Tuttosport.