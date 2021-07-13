Daniel Sturridge to begin training with Real Mallorca

Daniel Sturridge spent six-and-a-half seasons as a Liverpool player (Peter Byrne/PA).

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is to start training with Real Mallorca, the Spanish outfit have announced.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Turkey’s Trabzonspor during the 2019-20 season.

A statement on Mallorca’s official website on Tuesday said: “RCD Mallorca has extended an invitation for Daniel Sturridge to participate from tomorrow, July 14, in the training sessions of the club’s first team as part of its preparation process.”

? El @RCD_Mallorca ha cursado invitación para que @DanielSturridge (Birmingham, Inglaterra, 1989) participe desde mañana 14 de julio en los entrenamientos de la primera plantilla del club dentro de su proceso de preparación ?? https://t.co/td1PPp3ypL pic.twitter.com/Li3da0TEqh — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) July 13, 2021

Sturridge had six-and-a-half seasons as a Liverpool player, during which he scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for the club and had a loan spell at West Brom, before moving on to Trabzonspor on a three-year deal in the summer of 2019.

The following March his contract was terminated by mutual consent, shortly before he was given a four-month ban for breaching the Football Association’s gambling regulations.

The ex-Manchester City and Chelsea man has scored eight times in 26 England caps and also played for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.