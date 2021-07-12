The most memorable matches from Wimbledon 2021

Andy Murray acknowledges the crowd

The 2021 Wimbledon Championships are complete and it was another thrilling year.

Things may have been slightly different in the logistics, but the action on the court was just as electrifying.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of the best matches of the tournament.

Murray’s late night drama

The last few editions of Wimbledon have just not been the same without some late Andy Murray drama on Centre Court, but the former champion delivered this time around. After beating Nikoloz Basilashvili under the Centre Court roof in his opening match, he put the fans through the wringer again in the second round against Oscar Otte. After leading by a set and a break against the German qualifier, his level dropped and he soon found himself two sets to one down. The closing of the roof was timely, allowing Murray to reset and he came back to win 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2, finishing just before 10.30pm.

Kerber’s marathon battle

It is little surprise that both Angelique Kerber and Sara Sorribes Tormo got a standing ovation at the end of their second-round battle which lasted three hours and 17 minutes. The 2018 champion, whose run ended in the semi-finals, and the Spaniard put on a thrilling show, full of lung-busting rallies that left both players on their knees. Kerber came out triumphant in the end, winning 7-5 5-7 6-4.

A star is born

Only diehard fans of British tennis will have heard of Emma Raducanu before this tournament, but she is now a household name. Aged just 18 and ranked 338 in the world, she had an amazing run to the fourth round, but it was her third match against top-50 player Sorana Cirstea when she exploded on to the scene. After winning the first set with a thrilling attacking display, she showed intelligent matchplay and great determination to triumph 6-3 7-5 on her Court One debut.

Shapovalov in five

The 2016 junior champion enjoyed a breakthrough run in the men’s draw, booking his semi-final spot with a last-eight win over Russian Karen Khachanov that went to five sets. The Canadian looked to be in trouble as Khachanov battled back from losing the opening set to go 2-1 up. But Shapovalov was not going to let his chance slip and after rattling through the fourth, he came out of an edgy final-set decider on top, with an array of attacking shots, progressing 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-1 6-4.

Jabeur overcomes sickness

Ons Jabeur overcame a bout of sickness on match point to beat Garbine Muguruza (Adam Davy/PA)