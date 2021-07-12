Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to 20-point romp over Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks hit back against the Phoenix Suns with a dominant display to claim their first victory of the 2020/21 NBA Finals series.

After losing both of the first two games in Phoenix, Giannis Antetokounmpo led a 120-100 romp for the Bucks in front of a raucous home crowd.

Following a tense first quarter, Milwaukee exploded in the second to take a 15-point lead into half-time.

Giannis DOMINATED. 41 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST | 61% FG pic.twitter.com/BEpSsXsrYm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2021

The Bucks only built on their advantage from there, with Antetokounmpo seemingly unstoppable down the stretch as he finished with 41 points and 13 rebounds.

Chris Paul led the way for Phoenix with 19 points but Devin Booker was far from his best, posting just 10 points on 3-14 shooting.