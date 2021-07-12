F1 driver Lando Norris shaken but unharmed after having watch stolen at Wembley

Lando Norris had his watch taken after the Euro 2020 final

McLaren driver Lando Norris was left “shaken” after his watch was stolen following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley .

The Bristol-born racer, 21, was unharmed in the incident which occurred after he had watched England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy on Sunday night.

A statement from the Formula One team said Norris was being supported ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

It read: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

“Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

“As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further.”

It is the latest off-field incident to overshadow the Wembley final, with the security operation around the match being widely criticised.

The Football Association is to conduct a full review into how people without tickets were able to breach security and gain access to the stadium.

There were reports of some ticketless people being inside Wembley for the whole match and of genuine ticket-holders being afraid to confront people occupying their seats, while videos were posted on social media of people being attacked within the stadium concourses.