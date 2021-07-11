Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from British Grand Prix to protect tight hamstring

Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the British Grand Prix

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has pulled out of next week’s Muller British Grand Prix as a precaution after complaining of a tight hamstring.

The 25-year-old was due to run the 200m in the Diamond League meeting at Gateshead on Tuesday before flying to Japan to fine-tune her preparations but will now not take part.

“Unfortunately Dina Asher-Smith will be unable to compete at the Müller British Grand Prix in Gateshead on Tuesday due to a tight hamstring,” said a statement from the organisers.

“With the Olympic Games so close she does not want to risk anything.”

The Tokyo Games begin on July 23.

Asher-Smith added in a statement via her Twitter account: “As you all know, I love running in front of a home crowd but I have to make smart decisions for myself and my body ahead of Tokyo!