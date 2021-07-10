Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk claim place in mixed doubles final

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Ten – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Britain’s Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk are through to the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

It means Sunday’s showpiece will be a very British affair against Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart.

Having dropped the first set to John Peers and Shuai Zhang, Skupski and Krawczyk squandered a host of break points in the second.

But they claimed the tie-break 7-4 to level the match and keep their hopes alive.