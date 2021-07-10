Gareth Southgate focused on winning Euro 2020 as messages of support pour in

England manager Gareth Southgate oversees training at St George’s Park on Saturday

England boss Gareth Southgate said he was focused on “bringing the trophy home” as his side prepare for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The Three Lions have received letters from the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson praising their spirit and commitment, but Southgate said it was all about what happens at Wembley on Sunday.

The nation will come to a standstill when his side walk out to a rocking Wembley and attempt to follow in the footsteps of the World Cup heroes of 1966.

“It has been fantastic to have the letter from the Queen and the Prime Minister to all of the team and the recognition the players have gone about this in the right way,” he said.

“But we’re in a final and we’re here to win. Now we want to go and bring the trophy home.”

Southgate has called on a partisan crowd at Wembley not to disrespect the Italian national anthem.

“It’s important our fans always respect the opposition,” he said.

Unreal send off. The support for the team has been incredible all tournament ????????❤️ https://t.co/ahLl7WwySO — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 10, 2021

“We know that when we play abroad and fans boo our anthem it inspires them more. I don’t think it will help the team.

“We can intimidate the team booing during the game, but it is different for the anthem.”

The nation will have a long day waiting for the 8pm kick-off, but Southgate insisted it will be business as usual.

“It’s a normal matchday. All of our preparations, especially for these knockout games, have been the same – you have to keep that consistency,” he said.

Southgate confirmed that Phil Foden is a fitness concern for the match with a knock.

“He is a doubt, we have been on the bus for a couple of hours so the medical team will do their final checks,” the manager added.

“He is definitely doubtful, although it is not something that is serious it is just whether he can play tomorrow night.”

Captain Harry Kane said he was determined to deliver for the fans.

“That is the challenge now,” he said. “We have been knocking down barriers on the way but we have to go out there and win it.

“To see the fans on the street and see the reception we have had, it has just shown us how big of an occasion it is.