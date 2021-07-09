Wimbledon day 12: Novak Djokovic sets up final with Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic celebrates

The men’s Wimbledon showpiece is set after two entertaining semi-finals.

Matteo Berrettini dazzled in a four-set win over Hubert Hurkacz while it was business as usual for Novak Djokovic, who beat Denis Shapovalov.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the events of day 12.

Tweet of the day

Selfie with your favourite celebrity on Centre Court? It's a #WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/qSqecFvWCZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021

Quote of the day

It’s Coming Rome?

"I never dreamed about this because it was too much" You're a #Wimbledon finalist, @MattBerrettini – soak it up ? pic.twitter.com/SQ9kad2WDN — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021

The Azzurri are not the only Italians going for glory in London on Sunday. First up will be Berrettini, who booked his first grand slam final spot with a four-set win over Roger Federer’s conqueror Hurkacz. He made history by becoming the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon final and, with his rocket-like serve and booming forehand, he will be a big threat for Djokovic. The 25-year-old, who was born in Rome, will be hoping he can set the tone for Roberto Mancini’s men, who later take on England at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final.

Picture of the day

Matteo Berrettini’s forehand caused untold damage to Hubert Hurkacz in the first men’s semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)

Shot of the day

Anticipation level ?Execution level ? Matteo Berrettini turned up with his very best ⭐#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/eKZAAAlgW3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021

It takes more than a smash to get through Berrettini.

Stat of the day

Make that 7️⃣ Wimbledon finals for @DjokerNole ? The top seed moves past Shapovalov 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/1LaxTRBzZO — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 9, 2021

Djokovic is going for a sixth title.

History beckons for Djokovic

Djokovic is now just one win away from joining the elite duo of Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 grand slams as he made it through to a seventh final at Wimbledon by taking out Shapovalov in three sets. Few would back against him doing it against Berrettini such is his consistency. He was at times outplayed by Shapovalov but won all the key points, the hallmark of a great champion.

British finalists

There will be British finalists at this year’s Championships after Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart made it into the mixed doubles showpiece. Salisbury is going for a second successive mixed doubles title at a grand slam after winning the French Open last month. He has a new partner in the shape of fellow Brit Dart, but the pair have a good relationship, beating Kevin Krawietz and Kveta Peschke 6-2 4-6 6-4 on Centre Court.

Celebrity corner

Former footballer David Beckham (Steven Paston/PA)

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, former footballer Frank Lampard and his wife Christine Lampard (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 13 order of play

Centre Court

Ashleigh Barty v Karolina Pliskova