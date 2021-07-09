UEFA president does not see a repeat of Euro 2020 finals format

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, centre, says he is against a repeat of a Euros spread across the continent

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he would not support holding the Euros across the continent again, saying: “It is not fair to the fans.”

The idea to stage what should have been the 60th anniversary finals all over Europe is credited to Ceferin’s predecessor Michel Platini, with the decision confirmed in December 2012.

Even without the added logistical and public health difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament would have been a tough ask for fans and players alike, and Ceferin is clearly not keen on a repeat.

Only a small group of Wales fans were able to watch their side’s last-16 match against Denmark in Amsterdam due to coronavirus travel restrictions (PA)

“I would not support it any more,” he told the BBC’s Sports Desk podcast.

“I think it’s too challenging. It’s in a way not correct that some teams have to travel more than 10,000 kilometres and the others 1,000 for example.

“It’s not fair to the fans. Some fans had to be in Rome and the next day or in a couple of days they had to be in Baku, a four and a half hour flight.

“So it’s a difficult one, it’s an interesting idea but hard to implement and I don’t think we will do it again.”