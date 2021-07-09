Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini’s path to his first Wimbledon final

Matteo Berrettini in action

Matteo Berrettini has reached the Wimbledon final for the first time.

The 25-year-old is the first Italian to make the Centre Court showpiece.

Here, the PA news agency charts his route to the final.

First round – beat Guido Pella 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0

Guido Pella took a set off Berrettini (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Arriving at Wimbledon as Queen’s Club champion, seventh seed Berrettini laid down an early marker by hitting 47 winners, including 20 aces, and winning 45 out of 54 first-service points against Argentinian Pella on Court Three.

Second round – beat Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 7-6 (4)

Berrettini celebrates after defeating Botic Van De Zandschulp (Jon Super/AELTC Pool)

Another 20 aces helped account for Dutch lucky loser Van De Zandschulp, although Berrettini could have made life even easier for himself had he converted more than two of the seven break points he forced.

Third round – beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4 6-4 6-4

Aljaz Bedene fell to Berrettini in the third round (Edward Whitaker/AELTC Pool)

The ace count was 20 yet again as Berrettini eased into the fourth round with a straight-sets victory over one-time Brit Bedene. The Italian did not drop a single service game for the second match running.

Fourth round – beat Ilya Ivashka 6-4 6-3 6-1

Berrettini stopped for a breather against Ilya Ivashka (Steven Paston/PA)

The Berrettini serve was breached once but Ivashka, from Belarus, was broken six times in a one-sided encounter. Only seven aces were thundered down and Berrettini double-faulted three times, but he won 84 per cent of his first service points.

Quarter-final – beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3

Felix Auger-Aliassime could not stop Berrettini’s run (Jonathan Nackstrand/AELTC Pool)

The first real test was a tight, back-and-forth clash against Canadian 16th seed Auger-Aliassime. Berrettini showed more consistency and firepower to claw his way into the last four after three hours and three minutes.

Semi-final – beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3) 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz was dispatched in four sets (Steven Paston/PA)