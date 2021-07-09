Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx record for most Tour de France stage wins

Mark Cavendish celebrates

Mark Cavendish matched the Tour de France stage wins record as he collected the 34th of his career in Carcassonne.

Cavendish moved level with Eddy Merckx as he took victory ahead of his own lead-out man Michael Morkov, with Jasper Philipsen third at the end of the 220km stage 13 from Nimes, giving Cavendish his fourth win of this year’s Tour.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable return to form and capitalised on an unexpected selection for the Deceuninck-QuickStep squad, winning his first stages in the race since 2016.

Cavendish moves level with the Belgian Merckx, a five-time overall winner of the Tour, who took the last of his stage wins in 1975.