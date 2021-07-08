Women outnumber men in Team GB’s largest travelling summer Olympics squad

Sky Brown File Photo

Team GB will take its largest number of athletes to an Olympics outside of Britain after announcing a 376-strong squad for this summer’s Games in Tokyo.

With 201 female athletes selected, it is the first time women outnumber men in a GB summer Olympic team.

Chef de Mission Mark England said: “After five years of hard work our team for Tokyo 2020 is now complete. We have a strong squad of athletes ready to do their country proud and it’s great to welcome our largest travelling British Olympic team ever.

Shauna Coxsey will become Team GB’s first Olympian in sport climbing (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am also delighted we will be taking more women than men to a summer Olympic Games. It is a first for Team GB in its 125-year history – 2021 is truly the year of the female Olympian.”

A further 22 reserve athletes have also been selected and Team GB will compete in 26 sports.

The team contains 122 returning Olympians and 51 medallists, with 254 debutants joining the party.