It’s coming home! There’s only one story in town for Thursday’s sporting social

That crowd last night were a dream. 16 months of no real fan presence in football stadiums and one huge enormous outpouring of emotion over 120 mins brings back why football is special . A privilege to be inside Wembley . Helped of course by a having brilliant team to watch! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Z3TMHkumO

— Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 8, 2021