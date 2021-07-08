It’s coming home! There’s only one story in town for Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sports

Social media was ablaze with talk about England’s historic qualification for the Euro 2020 final thanks to a dramatic victory over Denmark.

Fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final
Fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

England players and fans celebrated reaching the Euro 2020 final.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro 2020 is over – time to relax.

Bastian Schweinsteiger took a trip down memory lane.

Birthday celebrations.

Cricket

Sam Billings enjoyed Zak Crawley’s display in England’s convincing ODI victory against Pakistan.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed Paris – or is that Blackpool?

