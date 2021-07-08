Ali Jawad named in GB’s five-person powerlifting squad for Paralympics

So happy to announce I've been selected for my 3rd Paralympics as a Para Powerlifter

I'm still a relative newbie in the sport but incredibly proud of what I've achieved in the last 4 years since I switched sport

Thank you to @ParalympicsGB for this incredible opportunity pic.twitter.com/zCq5yLH1MF

